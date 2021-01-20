RBI gets a grip on short-term rates as market eyes further measures

In the past fortnight, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did two things to restore the sanctity of the policy interest rate corridor. It said that liquidity operations would be restored to normalcy in a phased manner. It took ₹2 trillion from banks at the first variable reverse repo auction on Friday at a cutoff rate of 20 basis points above the reverse repo rate of 3.35%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.