RBI has run out of reasons to cut rates in a recessionary FY21

Here, we come full circle to the rise in inflation. An increase in the retail inflation rate hurts everyone from savers to consumers. Economists have warned that interest rates have turned negative for savers, penalising them amid a pandemic. Household savings have surged to 21.6% in the April-June quarter as a precautionary move by Indians. Penalising savings logically should lead to more consumption and these savings built up during April-June could flow out as consumption expenditure. But since inflation reduces the value of money, Indians would be less likely to increase consumption. Given that the gloom over employment is still around, pushing up consumption is no easy task. “Empirical evidence suggests a weak negative relationship between inflation and consumption expenditure. Which means, given their budget/income constraint, households tend to slow down consumption of non-essentials when prices rise fast," wrote economists at Crisil Ltd in a note.