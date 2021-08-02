The hidden reason behind RBI's calm in the face of inflation

The weakening of the informal sector throws up two big challenges for RBI. One is the distress on employment and incomes, which may drag down demand. In an exhaustive report on the informal sector, analysts at HSBC point out that while agricultural wages have stood firm, those on non-farm employment in rural India have moderated. “Unlike agricultural wages, non-agricultural wages in rural India have not been as resilient. We find the wages of the two groups can diverge for an extended time as they have different drivers," the report said. HSBC analysts add that this cohort may have borne the brunt of covid the most. Low wages would mean low pricing power and weaker terms of trade. What’s more is the hit to business in the informal sector from the large formal firms. Large companies have weathered the pandemic and even flourished despite it as they ate into the share of small firms.