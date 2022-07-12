RBI more aggressive in rate hikes than Asian peers

In an attempt to tame persistently high inflation, central banks, globally, have been on a rate hike spree. India is no different. But when compared with central banks in other major Asian emerging market economies (EMEs), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) comes out as the most aggressive in raising rates, even as many of its peers are yet to begin their rate hike cycle, showed an analysis by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Note that economic fundamentals of India are similar in many EMEs.

