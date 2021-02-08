RBI must stay on as bond investor

India’s policymakers lit the fire of hope in markets last week, hailing 2021 as a year of strong growth recovery. Unlike in the past, both the government and the central bank would play a part in turning this hope into reality. But only one entity would foot the bill of growth: the bond market.

Targeting a decent growth rate of 10.5-11%, the government will spend more. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has promised it would ensure the government gets funds at the cheapest possible cost without roiling the markets.

At stake is a gargantuan ₹12 trillion market borrowing. While RBI governor Shaktikanta Das made all the right noises on Friday, he perhaps missed a step.

The central bank didn’t explicitly say it would continue to be an avid investor in government bonds.

Open market operations (OMO) were not mentioned at all in its overall liquidity communication. The markets threw a fit and yields rose. This was despite Das saying that the market’s thinking of a policy stance reversal is a “misconception".

R Sivakumar, head of fixed income at Axis Mutual Fund, believes that this is a short-term tantrum from the market. “The Reserve Bank will look at managing the yield curve. They do not want long-term yields to rise significantly," he said.

RBI did manage the yields on Friday itself. At the scheduled auction of government bonds, it rejected all bids for two papers in a message that yields were too high.

The 10-year bond yield, which climbed about 10 basis points (bps) after the policy release, eventually settled just two bps up on Friday. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

This tango of yield management that went on in FY21 is likely to continue, according to bond traders. The central bank would indicate what yield it feels is appropriate through auctions. That does not mean RBI can give up its role of a bond investor.

“Excess borrowing is either absorbed by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) or RBI. Since FIIs are not bullish, RBI will have to take the burden," said Jayesh Mehta, country treasurer at Bank of America.

To be sure, the central bank’s deputy governor, Michael Patra, alluded to OMOs in a media interaction. He said that the impact of the restoration of cash reserve ratio to 4% by May would be replenished by other methods. Ergo, bond traders are pencilling in at least ₹1.5-2 trillion worth of bond purchases by the RBI in FY22.

In FY21 so far, the central bank has bought ₹2.3 trillion worth of bonds through both direct OMO auctions and secondary market purchases. The market is hoping that the central bank would buy some more in the remaining weeks. Note that the gross borrowing for the current year has ballooned to ₹12.8 trillion.

Analysts believe that OMO bond purchases are very much in the game. But that does not negate the impact of a large borrowing and a normalizing monetary policy on yields. “Overall, we believe a shift from monetary stimulus to fiscal activism without an explicit RBI signal to cap yields (even though OMO clearly remains on the cards) is a risk to bonds in the near term, even though we still believe bond yields will be capped if the sell-off is excessive," analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Services (India) Pvt. Ltd said in a note.

In a nutshell, fiscal year 2022 would be characterized by a step-up in yields, which would sit well with an improved growth trajectory.

To avoid hurting growth, all the RBI needs is to keep buying government paper. The central bank won’t be the biggest buyer, but it cannot be an absent one either.

