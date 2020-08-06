RBI policy brings back forbearance but it ain’t easy this time for banks

When you are stressed, you go for a holiday. But when you realise it is not enough, you want the holiday to be extended and considered as work too. Enter one-time restructuring and forbearance for banks.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has now allowed banks to restructure loans up to December without naming them as bad. But unlike the previous episode of corporate debt restructuring, the central bank has taken care to plug some loopholes.

First, restructuring is allowed to only those borrowers who have behaved well in the past. Second, there is a strict timeline that banks have to adhere to and they cannot squabble among each other in implementing the plan. Third, they have to assume some loss and set aside 10% provisioning against the loans restructured. In return, borrowers may get a two year moratorium, and an extension of the tenure of the loan.

In comparison to the earlier forbearance episode, the conditions this time around are tighter. Loans that are not overdue beyond 30 days are only eligible, making sure that only covid-19 related stress is treated and past transgressions are not swept under the forbearance carpet.

That said, the 10% provisioning against all loans so restructured is at best modestly higher than the 5% provisioning prescribed in the previous instance of forbearance that followed the financial crisis of 2008.

As such, banks have been keeping 10% or more provisioning against loans that are under moratorium. With the one-time restructuring, it is clear that the RBI won’t extend the moratorium period beyond August.

Ergo, bank shares rallied today on the news albeit by a smaller margin given that the provisioning demand is modest. Also, investors want to watch what an external committee prescribes for the resolution process. To ensure that the whole process is kosher, an external committee led by former ICICI bank chief K.V. Kamath will validate the restructuring proposals. “What sectoral filters the committee puts and the parameters used would be critical. We need to see how prudent this process would be," said an analyst requesting anonymity.

Analysts would now watch for the extent of restructuring that banks announce in the coming quarters. While restructuring is well intended to help borrowers withstand the pandemic’s onslaught, lenders need to monitor the repayment capacity regularly. The hope is that unlike in the past, banks have now learnt the lesson to keep tabs on their borrowers and their usage of regulatory leeways.

