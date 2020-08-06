RBI Policy brings back forbearance, but it isn’t easy this time for banks

First, restructuring is allowed to only those borrowers who have behaved well in the past and have been repaying regularly. Second, there is a strict timeline that banks have to adhere to and they cannot squabble among each other in implementing the plan. Third, lenders have to assume some loss and set aside 10% provisioning against the loans restructured. In return, borrowers may get a tailor-made restructuring plan that may involve a two-year moratorium, and an extension of the tenure of the loan.