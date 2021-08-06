RBI policy takes a step towards normalcy, without calling it so

Through this move, the RBI is dealing with the cost of liquidity through its quantity, which is interesting. The quantity of liquidity surplus is unlikely to come down. But what the central bank wants to do is bring short-term interest rates, especially overnight rates to a reasonable level. Short-term rates have been unhinged over the past several months due to the rising liquidity. The weighted average call money rate has been below the reverse repo rate of 3.35% and other money market rates too have hardly been able to rise towards the repo rate of 4%. For the RBI to trigger any withdrawal of accommodation, it will first need the market rates to come at its lowest policy rate. This also explains why Governor Shaktikanta Das does not believe the VRRR measure to be one of reversal of monetary policy stance. Indeed, it does not materially reverse the course of monetary policy. “Enhanced VRR auctions should not be read as reversal of accommodative policy stance," Das said in his statement.