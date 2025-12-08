Will rate cut bring developers back to affordable housing?
Elevated land acquisition and construction costs have made the affordable housing segment financially less enticing for many developers
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) trimmed the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) on Friday, taking the key lending rate to 5.25%. With this, the total repo rate reduction in 2025 is 125 bps. As banks begin to adjust lending rates, equated monthly instalments (EMIs) would tread lower and home loans could get cheaper. Typically, it should benefit the beleaguered affordable housing segment as it is more sensitive to interest rate movements.