Will rate cut bring developers back to affordable housing?

In this backdrop, elevated land acquisition and construction costs have made the affordable housing segment financially less enticing for many developers. Generating profit is challenging in these projects, and any delay in project delivery could translate into increased cost burden for the developer. Listed developers are betting on new projects in the fast-moving segments to achieve 18-20% year-on-year pre-sales growth in FY26. There are lingering concerns that a high base of the previous year and moderation in demand due to price hikes could slow the pace of pre-sales growth. But the tide is unlikely to turn in favour of affordable housing until fatigue sets in for the other two categories, leaving limited room for price hikes.