India’s central bank rejected bids for bonds at the weekly auction following a surge in yields spurred by the government’s record-borrowing program.

The Reserve Bank of India didn’t accept any bids for the 2026 and 2035 bonds at Friday’s auction, as traders probably asked for higher yields. It sold only 105.3 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) of notes, compared with 240 billion rupees on offer, the RBI said in a statement.

Bonds gained after the announcement, giving some relief to the market spooked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s plan to borrow a record 15 trillion rupees in the next fiscal year. The yield on benchmark 10-year bond surged to 6.95% intraday on Friday, the highest since June 2019.

High debt supply at a time when the central bank is expected to wind back on its monetary stimulus is causing a selloff in the nation’s bonds. That’s adding focus on the Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision on Wednesday. Traders are hoping the monetary authority announces measures to alleviate the supply strain on the market even as it’s widely seen leaving its policy rate unchanged.

The “RBI has a very difficult job going ahead," said Anoop Verma, fixed income trader at DCB Bank Ltd. in Mumbai. “It is going to be very challenging to ensure this huge government borrowing program is able to go through in a non-disruptive manner."

View Full Image Borrowing jitters

The yield on benchmark 10-year bond fell one basis point on Friday to close at 6.88%. It rose 13 points this week.

The RBI will have to space out the advance in yields and “in between you will have auctions that will have to be cancelled and devolvements will become a part of life in the next financial year," said Verma.

The RBI sold 20 billion rupees of 4.56% 2023 bond at 5.1001% cutoff yield, while it auctioned 85.3 billion rupees of 6.99% 2051 bond at 7.4401% cutoff, according to the statement.

