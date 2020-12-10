RBI’s draft dividend cap for NBFCs may irk investors but has long-term rewards

All large NBFCs will need to have more than 15% capital adequacy ratio and net NPA ratio of less than 6% even to have a minimum dividend payout ratio of 15%. The thresholds have to be achieve for three consecutive years including the year of accounting. While some big NBFCs such as HDFC and Bajaj Finance are unlikely to get impacted, others may have to either raise capital or bring down their bad loan stockpile. LIC Housing Finance may have to raise capital to fortify its ratio while Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd may have to bring down its bad loan stockpile, according to analysts. Shares of these companies fell around 3% today.