RBI's draft rules for home loan lenders leave an easy road for compliance

Also, to avoid double exposure to a project by way of lending to the developer as well as the buyer of the house, the central bank has proposed some tightening. This pertains to real estate projects belonging to the same group the HFC comes under. “The HFC can either undertake an exposure on the group company in real estate business OR lend to retail individual home buyers in the projects of group entities, but not do both," the draft norms said. Here too, analysts believe that most lenders are prudent enough on exposures.