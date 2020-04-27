RBI's special window for mutual funds works as a soother, not a cure

For that it is willing to give ₹50,000 crore to banks at an interest rate of 4.40% through a special liquidity facility (SLF). The on tap facility called SLF-MF will be available for the next 15 days.

This can be used to lend against investment-grade corporate paper held by mutual funds for any redemption pressures. Banks can either lend to fund houses through existing credit lines, buy corporate paper held by them or even enter into repurchase agreements against these papers.

This move came on the heels of a shocking closure of six debt funds by Franklin Templeton mutual fund, which has left its investors in the lurch now.

The logical question that has emerged now is that will RBI’s move work?

“It gives a confidence or comfort to the market. This is a targeted and need-based window which fund houses can avail of," said Ajay Manglunia, managing director and head of institutional fixed income at JM Financial Services. Any fund house now need not hold a fire sale of its assets because it cannot raise money. A less charitable view is that the liquidity window will give an exit to smart money, with investors staying back holding the short end of the stick.

There are other question marks being raised. Arvind Chari, head of fixed income and alternatives at Quantum Advisors Pvt. Ltd asks a simple one: “Why would banks lend to mutual funds against bonds issued by the very non-bank lenders they were unwilling to lend through targeted long-term repos?" Banks can make a nice spread borrowing cheap in the SLF-MF window and lending at a higher rate of mutual funds. But in these times of risk aversion, they may well choose to give the opportunity a miss. Note that the response to targeted long-term repos (TLTRO) specified for small non-bank lenders met with a tepid response.

While the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) circular wasn’t crystal clear, the tone suggested that the liquidity window is to address the stress in the high-risk debt mutual funds segment. “The stress is confined to the high-risk debt mutual funds segment at this stage; the larger industry remains liquid," the circular said. It not clear why banks would want to take on risks associated with high-risk paper, given the greater uncertainty covid-19 and the lockdowns have created for companies that fall in the high-risk category.

“Banks are not averse to lend to mutual funds but we have to assess the risk we are taking on," was the cryptic answer of a bank treasury official.

To be sure, a special window for mutual funds was a key demand from the market even before Franklin Templeton had to wind up its credit funds.

Chari believes that the trouble with Franklin Templeton and other credit risk funds was not just liquidity but a liquidity problem triggered by risk aversion. “It is both a liquidity and a credit risk issue. Funds are not able to sell their assets when they face redemptions because there are not enough takers for risk," he said. “You cannot deal with a credit risk problem with a liquidity tool," he added.

In other, the government needs to step in with a rescue package for companies that helps calm down nerves with regards to credit risk.

A sign of the high risk aversion at present is the fact that banks are giving close to ₹7 trillion worth of surplus liquidity to the RBI. But fund houses have been facing redemptions and non-bank lenders are running from pillar to post for raising money. “The secondary market for corporate bonds is frozen. It never recovered from IL&FS blow anyway," said Manglunia. This completely blocked pipe of funding requires deep cleansing and not mere superfluous plumbing. The special liquidity window may calm some nerves, but the deeper worry about debt funds that have taken on credit risk remain.

Share Via