RBI’s stress test confirms an ugly pandemic hit on banks

What’s more, the capital that public sector banks wheedled out of the government and their private counterparts boasted about is now looking very vulnerable. Banks would see 12.5% of their loans turn bad this year for sure. Their worst nightmare is this ratio climbing up to 14.7% under extreme duress from the pandemic. That is the number thrown by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) stress tests. In the financial stability report, the central bank paints a gloomy picture on capital levels of the banks and reiterates how important it is to raise money.