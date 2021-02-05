RBI sets stage for seamless govt borrowing but bond market is not buying fully

Nevertheless, the bond market didn’t seem to like this restoration one bit. Yields rose about 11 bps after the release of the policy. The reason is that bonds are fungible. Bond investors borrow from the overnight market to invest and benefit from the spread. With the CRR restoration, the overnight rate and other short-term rates would move up. A whiplash effect on long-term yields cannot be wished away. Another grouse of the bond market has been the absence of any clear guidance on the RBI’s bond purchases. Bond investors have been hoping that Das would promise to buy more than what the RBI has been so far through open market operations. But at best, Das sounded cryptic as usual. That said, in a media interaction deputy governor Michael Patra said the impact of the CRR restoration would be replenished through other routes. This portends higher frequency of OMO bond purchases.