RBI takes it one meeting at a time3 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 09:41 PM IST
The central bank kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.50%.As per RBI, the two guiding factors for the pause were the need to assess the impact of monetary tightening delivered so far and the recent global financial stability concerns.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised the markets with a sudden pause in interest rate hikes. After six consecutive hikes over the last one year, the central bank kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.50%. In contrast, most economists were expecting a 25 basis points increase in the repo rate. According to the RBI, the two guiding factors for the pause were the need to assess the impact of monetary tightening delivered so far and the recent global financial stability concerns.
