RBI takes it one meeting at a time

The RBI governor has reiterated in multiple ways that the status quo is for just the April meeting and markets should take note of this. With heightened global uncertainty, the central bank has likely focused on the current dynamics. “We believe the fear that “speed can kill" has led to dovish turn from a number of central banks in both developed markets and emerging markets, amid growing concerns over transmission of policy tightening to growth and the same rub-off is happening in RBI’s reaction function," said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services. According to Arora, RBI has delivered a non-committal pause, but a pause for good.