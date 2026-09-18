Beyond Tata Sons listing boost, Tata Chemicals investors face earnings pressure

Tata group stocks declined on Friday, with Tata Chemicals’ shares falling almost 10% amid a boardroom disagreement over the public listing of Tata Sons.
Still, the stock is up around 15% since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 11 September directed its parent, Tata Sons, to list in accordance with the central bank’s guidelines. The move provided some relief to a stock that had lost about 20% in 2026 until the RBI’s decision, weighed down by continued pressure in the soda ash market, Tata Chemicals’ key product.