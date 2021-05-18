RBI turns into a sobering realist as second wave stretches into May

In just a month, the second wave of the pandemic has made Reserve Bank of India (RBI) go from being Panglossian to a sobering realist. To its credit, the central bank has taken whatever measures it deems fit to give the economy some relief. But the fact remains that the RBI has had to change its tone and that may have implications on future measures.

In the May bulletin, the RBI said that the second wave of the pandemic has hit demand harder and the disruptions on supply side have been limited in comparison to last year. “The biggest toll of the second wave is in terms of a demand shock - loss of mobility, discretionary spending and employment, besides inventory accumulation, while the aggregate supply is less impacted," the bulletin said. Indeed, the central bank has also acknowledged not just the loss of lives but also the hit on livelihoods from the second wave.

Recall that in the April bulletin, the central bank’s article was rife with literary references to drive home the point that Indians must be positive despite devastating consequences of the pandemic. “India has a lot to live for; among them is the strong likelihood of being the world’s fastest growing economy in 2021 and 2022," it had said. The RBI had sought to infuse positivity even though the increase in unemployment, distress among borrowers and growing stress on balance sheets was palpable.

But what a difference a month has made. In the current month, the central bank has listed all the parts of the economy impacted by the second wave in varying degrees to form a U-shaped curve. The article notes that the two shoulders of the U denote agriculture and information technology. One has remained largely unaffected by the pandemic and the other has benefited from it. The slopes show different segments, from automated manufacturing to services that can be remotely offered that have seen different levels of impact. “In the well of the U are the most vulnerable - blue collar groups who have to risk exposure for a living and for rest of society to survive; doctors and healthcare workers; law and order; and municipal personnel; individuals eking out daily livelihood; small businesses, organised and unorganised – and they will warrant priority in policy interventions," the article said.

To be sure, the RBI is not despondent, merely realistic. It has said that lockdowns have worked and the infection curve is flattening in select states. That means mobility restrictions may soon ease out. It notes that the second wave has dented economic activity but not “debilitated" it.

This assessment is more authentic than the borrowed phrases and quotes in the previous bulletin. One, it states in economic terms what the central bank feels about the economy. Second, it clearly states that the RBI will take more measures to keep helping the economy ride out the pandemic’s waves. A pragmatic central bank is far more credible and useful than the one who seeks to force positivity through borrowed philosophy.

