RBI unperturbed by liquidity yet, but odds of rate cuts are lower now

Policy rates have been left untouched, and even the stance unchanged in the face of several challenges going ahead.

What Governor Shaktikanta Das did was to continue with his reassurances that the central bank is keeping an eye on everything. So far, it has found that the surfeit of liquidity hasn’t led to undesired outcomes beyond money markets. Das also believes that the current tools used by the central bank are enough to keep liquidity from feeding into unsavoury risks. His deputy Michael Patra also pointed out that the central bank does not want to intervene too much in the markets.

“Policymakers were likely concerned that specific measures to drain liquidity and correct distortions in money market rates might be misinterpreted as a policy signal, leading to premature tightening in financial conditions and hardening in bond yields," wrote Radhika Rao, India economist with DSB Bank in a note.

Indeed, what Das did was to ensure that the surplus liquidity reaches to a wider set of borrowers by extending the targeted long-term repo operations to all sectors that the government has covered in its emergency credit guarantee scheme. In essence, banks have more incentive to borrow cheaply from the RBI and lend to vulnerable sectors.

However, this does not address the immediate concern of a steeper than expected yield curve. As pointed out by this column earlier, the spread between the one-year government bond and the benchmark 10-year bond yield has widened in the last one month. As such, the spreads between tenures beyond one-year have been wider, making the yield curve steeper. While Das has said that a variety of instruments would be used for managing liquidity, there have been no indications that the RBI would go beyond what has already been used. So far the central bank has used its liquidity adjustment facilities (LAF), operation twists and open market operations to manage liquidity. “The RBI may find these operations constrained by either not having or not willing to use tools to sterilise part of these interventions," wrote Rajeev Radhakrishnan, head of fixed income at SBI Mutual Fund in a note. Radhakrishnan added that this could keep the yield curve steeper.

A steep yield curve reflects expectations of interest rates rising in the medium term. That brings us to inflation which has been above the RBI’s mandated target for five months now. The RBI has raised its forecast for retail inflation and now expects it to be 6.8% in the current quarter and 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Das stressed that inflation targeting continues to be the highest priority for the MPC and the central bank. What this means is that the RBI may hold rates for an extended period of time. It remains to be seen how far into next year can the monetary policy committee refrain from voting for tightening.

