RBI unperturbed by liquidity yet, but odds of rate cuts are lower now

However, this does not address the immediate concern of a steeper than expected yield curve. As pointed out by this column earlier, the spread between the one-year government bond and the benchmark 10-year bond yield has widened in the last one month. As such, the spreads between tenures beyond one-year have been wider, making the yield curve steeper. While Das has said that a variety of instruments would be used for managing liquidity, there have been no indications that the RBI would go beyond what has already been used. So far the central bank has used its liquidity adjustment facilities (LAF), operation twists and open market operations to manage liquidity. “The RBI may find these operations constrained by either not having or not willing to use tools to sterilise part of these interventions," wrote Rajeev Radhakrishnan, head of fixed income at SBI Mutual Fund in a note. Radhakrishnan added that this could keep the yield curve steeper.