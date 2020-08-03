RBI won’t find it easy to focus on growth this time

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rate setting committee will begin its three-day policy review meeting on Tuesday and the conditions are treacherous.

FY21 is expected to be a recessionary year but more worrying is the declining prospects of an early recovery. Regional lockdowns and a stubborn infection curve of the coronavirus pandemic has meant that business activity would grow in spurts rather than a steady rise.

But for the monetary policy committee, the biggest headache is the return of inflation. Blame it on supply chain disruption, taxes by a fund starved government and even the ingenious ways through which service providers price in a pandemic cost. Prices of most commodities have shown a rise despite a large part of demand being wiped out due to lockdown.

Analysts at Standard Chartered Bank note that 90% of the pressure on headline inflation in April came from core inflation. "We raise our CPI inflation forecast for FY21 to 4.7% from 3.5%. This is mainly due to a likely rise in food and core CPI, which we see at 4.9% and 4.7%, respectively (versus 2.8% and 4.2% earlier)," said a research note by the bank.

The committee’s comfort zone is inflation at 4% and clearly the readings would be higher. Also, food inflation has a big potential to lift household inflation expectations which are mostly adaptive in nature. Ergo, the central bank will need to tiptoe carefully on its inflation narrative. Most economists believe this return of inflation would tie the committee’s hands in voting for a rate cut again in this week’s deliberations.

But the RBI need not feel anxious about a recovery because it has done what it can. The central bank has already chopped its policy rate by 115 basis points in just six months. Market yields are way ahead with short-term treasury bill yields and even private sector commercial paper rates barely above the policy rate of 4%. In short, the RBI already seems to have created a conducive interest rate environment for companies to borrow for usual business needs.

What companies now need is for demand to come back and this could take a while. Indians are unlikely to increase discretionary spending amid a pandemic. That said, the initial signs of a pick up retail loan growth are encouraging.

Much of the recovery now depends on how the infection curve and the regional lockdown responses pan out. And there the RBI can do little.

