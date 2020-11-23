RBI working group puts NBFCs closer to becoming banks, but it is not easy yet

Shares of India’s non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), especially those promoted by large business houses, have got a boost on hopes of their entry into the banking sector.

The view is that these NBFCs could soon become banks if the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) takes the recommendations of a working group seriously. On Friday, the working group formed in June to examine new bank licences came out with big suggestions that included turning large NBFCs into banks.

“This offers change for larger NBFCs such as Bajaj Finance, Birla, MMFS (Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd), LTFH (L&T Finance Holdings Ltd), among others, to seek licence," wrote analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a note. Shares of Bajaj Finserve and Finance rose 3% and 2% respectively in the first hour of trade. Other NBFCs such as Shriram Transport Finance Ltd and Cholamandalam Finance Ltd, too, were not far behind.

But investors should be cautious, said analysts, as the regulator is known for its reluctance to dole out licences in a big way. There have been only three rounds of bank licence issuance in India since nationalization of banks in 1969.

Alpesh Mehta, analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes that getting a license would be a long drawn process. “These are just suggestions and we have to wait for the final guidelines from RBI. We also have to see whether NBFCs would be willing to convert into banks," he said.

While access to public deposits is temptfor NBFCs hit by multiple rounds of liquidity crunch, there are costs involved in becoming a bank.

Maintenance of cash reserve ratio and statutory liquidity ratio cap on promoter shareholding are some rules that may make it uncomfortable for NBFCs. Moreover, Indian business houses may not be entirely comfortable with the potential increase in surveillance on their group company activities that the banking regulator may have. Increased regulation would mean less freedom and flexibility in conducting business.

While the RBI may find it easier to allow NBFCs becoming banks, the fact remains that the large companies belong to big industrial houses. The central bank has been historically reluctant in allowing Indian conglomerates into the banking industry. To be sure, this is one of the suggestions made by the working group. But analysts are sceptical about the central bank changing its mind.

In the meantime, financial performance in the coming quarters would determine investor interest in NBFCs. Here, lenders such as Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd stand to gain, given improved business metrics in the September quarter.

