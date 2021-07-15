RBI’s ban on Mastercard will hurt banks in near term

Mastercard’s share is roughly a third of the total cards market in India while peer Visa is the biggest player. Most banks have tie-ups with multiple card network operators. That said, co-branded cards tend to have only one specific operator. Analysts believe that the impact of this ban would be felt on banks' credit card spends in the current quarter. “If a particular Mastercard cobranded credit card has high contribution to the overall mix of a credit card player, it will have a higher impact on the issuer’s business growth," wrote those at ICICI Securities Ltd in a note.

