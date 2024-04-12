RBI’s credit card curbs are a classic case of ‘prevention is better than cure’
Summary
- By raising the risk weight on banks’ exposure to credit card debt, and cracking down on co-branded credit cards with lax due diligence, the central bank is looking to avert a credit card debt crisis, like the one the US could soon face.
The Indian economy has been doing well, with three consecutive quarters of 8%-plus growth so far in FY24. During this period, the banking sector’s credit growth has increased nearly 17% to ₹160 trillion, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Credit card debt has risen by 23% to ₹2.5 trillion, which is less than 1% of India’s nominal GDP of about ₹270 trillion for FY23.