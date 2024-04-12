The regulator further tightened its scrutiny in March by issuing strict guidelines for co-branded credit cards, such as prominently displaying the name of the issuer bank, to prevent unauthorised entry into the tightly regulated segment. It barred Federal Bank and South Indian Bank from issuing fresh co-branded cards on account of regulatory deficiencies.Several fintech companies and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have been looking to participate in the lucrative credit card business through co-branded cards with banks, as they can earn an upfront activation fee and a portion of interchange fee for the lifetime of the card. This could be one reason why companies diluted the due-diligence process while sanctioning new cards.