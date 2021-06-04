RBI’s Das marks to market GDP forecast and keeps the pedal on liquidity

Das believes the central bank now needs to focus on distribution of liquidity instead of just adding liquidity to the markets. He would be right, as despite an increase in the scope of the repo window and new targeted liquidity windows, which was further increased by one today, not every borrower has been able to access funds with the same ease. So now, yet another liquidity window is born from which banks can borrow and lend to travel agents, beauty parlours, aviation and other contact intensive services. What’s more is that the RBI has sweetened the deal some more. It will pay banks 40 basis points more than the reverse repo rate of 3.35% on surplus funds up to the size of the loan book created from the above window that they park with the RBI.

