Core inflation dipping for good?1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 08:53 PM IST
Core inflation is calculated by excluding the more volatile components like food and fuel from consumer price index (CPI) and reflects underlying price dynamics in an economy.
The minutes of the April Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting released on Thursday show that most members think that inflation is likely to moderate, hereon. More importantly, core inflation—a closely tracked input for monetary policy decisions—may also soften. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor opined this.
