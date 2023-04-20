The minutes of the April Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting released on Thursday show that most members think that inflation is likely to moderate, hereon. More importantly, core inflation—a closely tracked input for monetary policy decisions—may also soften. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor opined this.

Core inflation is calculated by excluding the more volatile components like food and fuel from consumer price index (CPI) and reflects underlying price dynamics in an economy.

Bloomberg data shows that core inflation eased sharply to an 18-month low of 5.95% year on year (y-o-y) in March. This marks the third consecutive month of drop in the measure. This decline in core inflation is driven by a significant moderation in prices across discretionary spending components like clothing and footwear, household goods and services, and recreation and personal care items.

The underlying dynamics show a couple of factors are at play. First, transmission of RBI’s 250-basis-point rate hike since May has started to materialise. Monetary tightening compresses aggregate demand, lowers economic activity, and curbs price pressures in an economy. The same is underway now leading to moderation in core inflation. Care Edge Rating expects “core inflation will also ease gradually as the impact of past rate hikes plays out."

Second, global commodity prices have eased considerably in the last few months. International crude oil prices (Brent contract) were trading below $80 per barrel in March compared to over $100 per barrel during the same time last year. This has eased inflation across not just the fuel and commodity components but also in the core basket through its indirect second-round impact, particularly on manufactured goods. A similar trend is observed in Wholesale Price Index inflation data released this week where manufactured products inflation fell to -0.77% y-o-y in March.

Third, through last year, solid consumption demand post-covid enabled significant pass-through of input cost pressures to end consumers so as to boost profit margins. But this could lose steam with gradual fading of pent-up demand and monetary tightening underway. Alongside demand-pull pressures, cost-push inflation also seems to be subsiding. With a slowdown in economic momentum, the trend may sustain.

To be sure, the underlying factors suggest that the easing trend in core inflation may sustain, particularly as demand conditions moderate and commodity prices potentially remain capped amid slowing global growth this year. Moreover, households’ inflation expectations have dropped, shows the latest RBI survey. The median rate for households’ current perception of inflation fell to 8.9% y-o-y in March from 9.6% y-o-y in January.

The easing inflation dynamics could be a much-needed turning point for monetary policy. RBI has time and again expressed concern about the sticky nature of core inflation and need to break this persistence. The early signs of ebbing of this stickiness brings optimism.

RBI paused its rate-hiking spree in April while remaining focused on withdrawal of accommodation to assess the impact of the hikes delivered so far. “This is a tactical pause and not a pivot," said the governor in the MPC minutes. However, sustained easing in core inflation, something that monetary policy has maximum control over, may tweak the balance more in favour of a pivot. The underlying macro provides convincing signals that core inflation may head southward now. This may help keep further RBI rate hikes at bay, and raise hopes of an end to the rate hike cycle.

