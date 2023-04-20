Core inflation dipping for good?

RBI paused its rate-hiking spree in April while remaining focused on withdrawal of accommodation to assess the impact of the hikes delivered so far. “This is a tactical pause and not a pivot," said the governor in the MPC minutes. However, sustained easing in core inflation, something that monetary policy has maximum control over, may tweak the balance more in favour of a pivot. The underlying macro provides convincing signals that core inflation may head southward now. This may help keep further RBI rate hikes at bay, and raise hopes of an end to the rate hike cycle.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}