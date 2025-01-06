Markets
For RBL Bank, Q3FY25 credit cost is more important than balance sheet growth
Summary
- Despite a healthy growth rate in advances and deposits, RBL Bank faces challenges with increasing credit costs and slippages. Credit cost that appeared to have bottomed out in Q1 has again risen in Q2
RBL Bank stock lost 40% of its value in 2024, and that had very little to do with the growth in advances and deposits. Instead, it was all about the asset quality issues.
