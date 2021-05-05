RBL Bank’s Q4 shows asset quality pressure persists, second wave a key risk

That said, RBL Bank has begun focusing more on secured retail lending such as home loans, two-wheelers, tractors and gold loans. These segments showed faster growth for the March quarter than the large segments such as credit cards and micro finance. Indeed, the lender’s credit card portfolio hardly grew while micro finance grew by just 6%. Nevertheless, the management reiterated that the unsecured book remains a constant focus for growth. “Our credit card and micro finance business will be the focus although it is a high credit cost business. Our earnings power offsets the risks here," said Vishwavir Ahuja, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank in a media call post earnings on Tuesday. Indeed, retail loans including credit cards have otherwise been resilient in terms of asset quality even as they turn out to be most risky in current pandemic times. That said, investors of the lender remain wary on these risks notwithstanding the 27% increase in provisions by the bank.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}