RBL Bank stock tanks 20% on surprise RBI intervention, lack of clarity

Shares of private lender RBL Bank Ltd tumbled 20% on the National Stock Exchange in Monday's opening deals , hitting a new 52-week low, after a surprise intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In an unexpected move, the central bank has appointed its chief general manager Yogesh Dayal as an additional director at RBL Bank for up to two years effective 24 December 2021. This comes in the backdrop of RBL Bank's managing director and chief executive officer Vishwavir Ahuja, whose term was until June 2022, going on a sudden leave.

In a conference call with analysts, which was held following the RBI's decision, the RBL management could provide only limited clarity on what prompted the appointment of Dayal as an additional director on its board. Further, Ahuja's exit from the bank was cited as his personal decision. The management said the formal committee would come up with potential candidates and submit it to RBI so that a decision on Ahuja's successor could be made. However, no timeline was shared.

So, it is hardly surprising that analysts have also turned cautious on the RBL Bank stock. While the management has assured analysts that its financials remain robust, the steep decline in the share price clearly indicates that investors' sentiment for the stock has soured.

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd are of the view that near/medium-term business/asset quality dislocation for RBL Bank is inevitable. So, the domestic brokerage house has cut its earnings estimates for F22/FY23/FY24 by 176%/13%/12%. It has also reduced it's target price on the stock from Rs215 earlier to Rs165.

Sharing the concern, analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities said, even if one assumes that current developments are just noise, investors would be better off assuming a near-term impact on deposits.

They add that growth capital raise in the near term at depressed stock valuation will be negative for existing stockholders. "Although the management has clearly stated that the worst of asset quality is over, we think that the RBI’s appointment of its director will rattle some nerves," said the Nirmal Bang report.

Meanwhile, history indicates that RBI intervention could spell trouble for other small-sized private sector lenders as well.

"RBI has used its power to appoint its representative on the board of private banks in a few instances, such as J&K Bank (Jul-19), Yes Bank (Mar-20), Dhanlaxmi Bank (Sep-20), and Ujjivan SFB (Nov-21). Historically, these were done to address concerns over either asset quality/ capital or management succession. We believe that the uncertainty arising from this announcement at RBL Bank may also have knock-on impact on other smaller private banks," analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a report.

