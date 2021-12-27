RBL Bank stock tanks 20% on surprise RBI intervention, lack of clarity

In a conference call with analysts, which was held following the RBI's decision, the RBL management could provide only limited clarity on what prompted the appointment of Dayal as an additional director on its board. Further, Ahuja's exit from the bank was cited as his personal decision. The management said the formal committee would come up with potential candidates and submit it to RBI so that a decision on Ahuja's successor could be made. However, no timeline was shared.