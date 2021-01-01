Real estate: Affordability improves but high inventory overhang won't ease soon

These efforts seem to be yielding some results in luring fence-sitters to the cash-starved real estate sector. According to Antique Stock Broking Ltd, Mumbai has seen a major jump in the registration of housing sales in December, with total registrations at 18,854 translating to 103/193% increase, sequentially and annually, respectively. “Although few super premium projects saw significant discounts and non-premium segments saw marginal price-cuts initially, currently no significant discounts being offered. As per our channel checks, in other markets too, sales velocity saw improvement but not to the extent of buoyant level being witnessed in Mumbai," they said in a report on 31 December.