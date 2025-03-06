Realtors eye new addresses in tier-2 cities
Summary
- But launches and pricing trends in tier-1 cities remain crucial drivers for listed real estate companies as these are considered hubs of financial and economic activities.
Grade-A real estate companies have been expanding their footprints from top-tier cities to tier-2 cities lately. A combination of factors such as affordability, relatively higher growth potential in untapped regions, and improving infrastructure, is enticing realtors and homebuyers towards tier-2 cities such as Agra, Chandigarh, Goa, Jaipur and Nagpur.