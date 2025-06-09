Realty firms are on a high after last year’s spending spree to buy land
Real estate companies ramped up capital expenditure to acquire new land parcels in FY25, utilizing 35% of their collections on land investments. With a robust launch pipeline and an expected double-digit pre-sales growth, the outlook for FY26 appears promising despite lingering demand concerns.
Listed residential real estate companies are focusing on increasing their capital expenditure (capex) towards acquiring new land parcels. On an aggregate basis, developers utilised around 35% of their sales and pre-sales collections on land-related capex in 2024-25—the highest in recent years, showed an analysis by Nuvama Research.