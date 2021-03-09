Real estate inventory is declining but it now takes longer to clear unsold units

In a bid to ease the burden of high unsold inventory, various state governments and realty developers are enticing customers by offering concessions. And this seems to have done the trick. As indicated by the December quarter earnings of many listed companies, pre-sales growth was in double-digits and at a record high. The sales momentum seen in the residential property market in the December quarter, has sustained in the month of January.

Steady new launches by listed developers and strong transaction data mirror the positive momentum in housing markets in Q4, said Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd. A slew of companies, including Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties Ltd, Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd and Prestige Estate Ltd, have new projects scheduled in the March quarter.

In a report dated 8 March, Jefferies highlights that inventories are down at their fastest pace in a decade as industry-wide consolidation plays out. Jefferies’ analysis is based on the primary industry sales data from Propequity. The data shows that for top seven cities for January 2021 inventory levels declined 3% month-on-month and 11% year-on year.

While the headline inventory data paints a rosy picture, the details are not as encouraging. Industry experts say that inventory is declining only in select cities and particular segments.

“The inventory exhaustion is happening in select cities and in select segments due to a combination of factors. Sales in markets like Mumbai continue to be driven by stamp duty cuts and developer discounts. In other cities, decline in inventory is more a function of limited new supply. Among segments, the mid-ranged housing is lagging because in that ticket-size government intervention has not happened. Sales are happening in the lower-end segment. In the luxury segment as well, there has been a pick-up, which according to us is related to the wealth creation in the stock market, finding its way into real estate. Still, none of these segments are close to recovery; we are some quarters away from a full-fledged revival," said Gulam Zia, executive director at real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank India.

Apart from the aforementioned factors, cheaper home loan rates have also bought fence-sitters to the property market. Analysts say, investors also need to monitor the sales velocity to understand whether demand will sustain. They say, even though inventory level is declining, the inventory months have increased, which means it is taking longer to offload existing housing units. Inventory months on a pan-India basis rose to 34 months in January 2021 from 30 months in the same month last year, showed the Propequity data.

