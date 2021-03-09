Real estate inventory is declining but it now takes longer to clear unsold units

“The inventory exhaustion is happening in select cities and in select segments due to a combination of factors. Sales in markets like Mumbai continue to be driven by stamp duty cuts and developer discounts. In other cities, decline in inventory is more a function of limited new supply. Among segments, the mid-ranged housing is lagging because in that ticket-size government intervention has not happened. Sales are happening in the lower-end segment. In the luxury segment as well, there has been a pick-up, which according to us is related to the wealth creation in the stock market, finding its way into real estate. Still, none of these segments are close to recovery; we are some quarters away from a full-fledged revival," said Gulam Zia, executive director at real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank India.