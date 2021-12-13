Real estate is rocking again; will the party last?

So far, so good. However, risks have emerged in the last few months. Steep rise in raw material and labour costs is said to have prompted residential property developers to raise prices. Deepak Goradia, president at industry body Credai-MCHI said residential real estate prices in markets such as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have already risen by 10-15%. “After a plateau for more than a couple of years, and due to steep rise in construction raw material prices, property price rise was inevitable not only in key cities but also in tier-II and tier-III cities. We expect other urban areas to follow the same in the next few weeks if rising costs aren’t arrested," he said.

