Realty: Launches galore, but no room for bumper pre-sales growth
Healthy customer response to existing projects drove bookings in the first half of FY26. But the story may be different in the second half, with the pace of new launches set to accelerate as approval processes gradually improve
Healthy customer response to existing projects drove pre-sales or bookings in the first half of FY26 (H1FY26) for many listed real estate firms. On an aggregate basis, residential realty stocks under the coverage of Kotak Securities saw 43% year-on-year pre-sales growth in the September quarter (Q2FY26). For H1FY26, pre-sales for these companies rose 44% year-on-year, thus reaching 53% of the full-year target of around ₹1.4 lakh crore. New launches happened selectively in Q2FY26. DLF Ltd’s maiden launch in Andheri, Mumbai and new offerings by Godrej Properties Ltd were among them.