Realty: Launches galore, but no room for bumper pre-sales growth

Healthy customer response to existing projects drove pre-sales or bookings in the first half of FY26 (H1FY26) for many listed real estate firms. On an aggregate basis, residential realty stocks under the coverage of Kotak Securities saw 43% year-on-year pre-sales growth in the September quarter (Q2FY26). For H1FY26, pre-sales for these companies rose 44% year-on-year, thus reaching 53% of the full-year target of around ₹1.4 lakh crore. New launches happened selectively in Q2FY26. DLF Ltd’s maiden launch in Andheri, Mumbai and new offerings by Godrej Properties Ltd were among them.

But in the second half of the year, the story may be different, with the pace of new launches set to accelerate as approval processes gradually improve. A recent channel check by Nomura Global Markets Research showed strong demand for projects launched in October/expected to be launched in November. “In particular, projects in Mumbai (Prestige Estates Projects Ltd’s Mira Road Project), Bangalore (Sobha Ltd’s Magnus), Hyderabad (Brigade Enterprises’s Gateway Tower 2), Gurugram (Aditya Birla Real Estate’s Sector 71) are seeing good demand traction," said the Nomura report dated 9 November.

The road ahead

Pre-sales trajectory for the remainder of FY26 would depend on whether this level of customer interest in new projects sustains in Q4FY26 as well. For now, large listed realtors such as Godrej, Lodha Developers Ltd, DLF and Prestige Estates have maintained their FY26 pre-sales growth guidance of 18-20%. Widespread expectations are that most of them would meet the target.

Increased consolidation in the sector benefited listed and branded developers, especially post the Covid-19 pandemic, giving their pre-sales a boost. There has been a rising preference for established developers who can deliver quality homes on time. That said, the days of superlative pre-sales growth may be behind the sector, given a high base. “With the growing base during the upcycle, we don't expect pre-sales growth of the last three years (at a CAGR of 33%) to continue in the next three years," said the Antique Stock Broking report on 18 November. CAGR is the compound annual growth rate. Companies such as Brigade, Godrej, and Lodha may deliver 15-20% CAGR over the next three years, it said. On the other hand, Oberoi Realty Ltd and DLF, although they have significant land parcels, are geographically concentrated and may see staggered pre-sales growth.

There are lingering worries of weakening demand for high-end/premium residential properties due to softer sentiment among IT-sector-linked potential buyers. Also, elevated home prices could hurt affordability for customers, adversely impacting developers’ pre-sales.

At a broader industry level, pre-sales saw a moderate 11% year-on-year rise in Q2FY26, driven entirely by higher prices, as volumes remained flat at 23.6 crore sq. ft, said Pankaj Kumar, vice president & analyst, fundamental Research at Kotak Securities. Among the top markets, Bengaluru and Hyderabad posted healthy volume gains, while the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the National Capital Region saw a decline.

Meanwhile, the listed realty companies are actively pursuing land acquisitions to expand their portfolios for future projects. They are also trying to gradually expand into newer geographies. So, business development activities are expected to remain robust in H2FY26. Owing to healthy collections and funds raised earlier, debt levels for many listed developers are currently at a comfortable level. In this calendar year so far, the Nifty Realty index is down around 13% compared to positive returns by Nifty 50. The absorption of new projects and the upcoming launch pipeline will determine the future course of realty stocks.

Also Read | Realty stocks lose some ground as property boom takes a breather