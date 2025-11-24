Realty: Launches galore, but no room for bumper pre-sales growth

Increased consolidation in the sector benefited listed and branded developers, especially post the Covid-19 pandemic, giving their pre-sales a boost. There has been a rising preference for established developers who can deliver quality homes on time. That said, the days of superlative pre-sales growth may be behind the sector, given a high base. “With the growing base during the upcycle, we don't expect pre-sales growth of the last three years (at a CAGR of 33%) to continue in the next three years," said the Antique Stock Broking report on 18 November. CAGR is the compound annual growth rate. Companies such as Brigade, Godrej, and Lodha may deliver 15-20% CAGR over the next three years, it said. On the other hand, Oberoi Realty Ltd and DLF, although they have significant land parcels, are geographically concentrated and may see staggered pre-sales growth.