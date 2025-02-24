Markets
Real estate companies fund-raise ammo to fuel growth
SummaryThe real estate sector contributed 16% to the overall qualified institutional placement fundraising in 2024 compared to nil in 2023, according to Anarock Property Consultants.
Residential real estate companies are amping up for the next leg of growth by strengthening their financial positions. To meet expansion needs, many listed grade A realtors are garnering funds.
