Real estate companies fund-raise ammo to fuel growth

Capital expenditure increases

On an aggregate basis, investment in land-related capital expenditure is inching up. In 9MFY25, developers utilised around 36.5% of the collections towards land-related capex compared with 32% in FY24 and 29% in FY23, according to a Nuvama Research report dated 19 February. “Given significant financial firepower being available with developers post fund raise, we reckon business development shall remain robust over the next six-eight quarters," added the Nuvama report.