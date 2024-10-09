Pricier homes, regulatory delays are stumbling blocks for realty sales
Summary
- On average, residential property prices across the top seven cities rose by 23% annually in Q3 2024. And a recent channel check by Antique Stock Broking showed that developers are facing approval delays from multiple agencies in several markets.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% on Wednesday, thus offering no respite from elevated home loan rates. But the RBI changed its stance to neutral, which is seen as an early indicator of changes in policy rates ahead. Unsurprisingly, the Nifty Realty index rose 2.5% on Wednesday. Sentiment aside, the September quarter (Q2FY25) business updates of some listed real estate companies bring mixed tidings.