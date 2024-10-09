Pricier homes, regulatory delays are stumbling blocks for realty sales

Godrej Properties Ltd clocked pre-sales of around ₹5,200 crore – its best ever for a second quarter – driven by sales traction in new projects, Godrej Vrikshya in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Godrej Woodside Estate in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). With this, Godrej has achieved about 51% of its annual sales guidance for FY25. In comparison, the company has averaged 37% of its full-year sales in the first half of the year in the past five financial years.