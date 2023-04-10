Builders to face growth test ahead3 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 11:21 PM IST
The March quarter (Q4FY23) operational updates issued by some key listed realty firms over the past few days suggest that the sector has ended FY23 on an upbeat note.
Real estate stocks were buzzing on Monday. The Nifty Realty index was the biggest gainer among sectoral indices, rising more than 4%. The reason is simple. The March quarter (Q4FY23) operational updates issued by some key listed realty firms over the past few days suggest that the sector has ended FY23 on an upbeat note.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×