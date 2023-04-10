Builders to face growth test ahead

Also, with elevated home loan rates, developers may not be able to take steep price hikes, which may have a bearing on the sector’s realizations and growth outlook. Further, the slowdown in the IT sector, leading to large-scale job losses can throw a spanner in the works for housing demand. Note that there is still scope for another rate hike, depending on inflation data. So, the spectre of rate increases is not completely out of the sector’s way. Therefore, a significant turnaround hereon would largely depend on how the sector’s demand and supply (inventory levels) dynamics play out.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}