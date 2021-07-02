Real returns just got worse for savers as deposit rates drop

Data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows that the weighted average term deposit rate has fallen by more than 100 basis points from pre-pandemic levels. At the same time, the growth in bank deposits has been faster than before. Indians were forced to save last year after a nationwide lockdown put a hard stop to spending beyond the basics. To be sure, when restrictions were lifted the drawdown on savings has been sharp as well. However, the second wave and the threat of a third has meant that people are unwilling to increase spending. A look at the central bank’s consumer sentiment survey shows that discretionary spending has taken a big beating and a recovery is far off. What this means is that household savings would continue to grow and unless there is a sharp shift from deposits to other financial instruments, real returns would remain depressed.