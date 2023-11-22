Markets
Reality check for cement sector as prices dip in Nov
Summary
- While cement demand is expected to remain robust in the run-up to the general elections, slated in 2024, pricing pressures may get severe once demand fades out
The recent surge in cement prices was not expected to sustain. A partial rollback in prices was widely anticipated after a sharp uptick in September and October.
